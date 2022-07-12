Santa Barbara County Education Office receives half-million-dollar grant to fill childcare, preschool demands

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Education Office received a $500,000 grant to cover costs associated with advancing a career in early childhood education in order to build that segment of the workforce in Santa Barbara County.

The funds will go toward individuals who are working or are interested in working in infant/toddler and preschool sites in order to build Santa Barbara County's early childhood education workforce, according to spokeswoman Camilla Barnwell.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of high-quality, accessible childcare for children and families in Santa Barbara County. Due to a shortage of early childhood educators, our community is challenged to build an experienced, stable, and diverse workforce to provide valuable education and care," said Bridget Baublits, assistant superintendent of the County Education Office's Educational Services.

"This grant is all about giving individuals the chance to launch and advance their careers in this critical and rewarding field. We are providing an innovative solution to the ongoing shortage of early education teachers.”

The grant, also known as the California Apprenticeship Initiative, is available for 25 apprentices and will support employees on three levels: childcare assistants becoming associate teachers, associate teachers becoming teachers, and teachers becoming site supervisors.

The individuals who receive portions of the grant will be able to use the funds to complete coursework that will advance their careers in education, Barnwell said. The money can be used on tuition, fees, and costs associated with earning additional units.

The grant money will be distributed over a five-year period and is bolstered by an additional $100,000 from the Santa Barbara Foundation to support the work, Barnwell said.

To learn more about the California Apprenticeship Initiative, click here.

To learn more about the County Education Office's Early Care and Education program, click here.