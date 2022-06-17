COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Barbara County Main jail reaches 50 cumulative cases, outbreak clear at Northern Branch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the COVID outbreaks at its two jails.

In the Main Jail, 31 inmates are sick with the virus, while 19 people have recovered since May 25. The outbreak has impacted a total of 50 inmates.

An outbreak started at the Northern Branch Jail on May 28. Since that time, 14 people contracted the virus. One inmate was released while the other 13 people still in custody have recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says visitation has been suspended while they respond to the COVID cases.

Deputies are also working with Santa Barbara Court and the Public Defender’s Office to adjust court appearances during the outbreak.