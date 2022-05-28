Firefighters and first responders on scene of major three-car crash on Stadium Rd in Isla Vista, multiple fatalities

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters and first responders are currently on the scene of a fatal three-car crash on Stadium Rd and El Colegio Rd in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At 6:21 p.m., County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that there were eight patients involved in the crash – three are black tags, two reds, and three yellows.

Major Vehicle Accident. El Colegio and Stadium Rd. SBC on scene with 3 engines 1 truck, 1 ambulance and a BC. 3 vehicles with 8 patients total. 3 blacks, 2 reds and 3 yellows. Heavy extrication. Under investigation by LEO’s. Traffic restrictions in the area. — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 29, 2022

California Highway Patrol deemed the incident fatal around 5:30 p.m., and said there were three cars involved in the crash.

One car was driving recklessly and ran a red light, according to CHP, and another car hit a tree – it is not immediately clear the exact line of events that occurred in this crash.

The call time for this crash was 4:46 p.m., according to the fire department.