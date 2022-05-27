Santa Barbara Krav Maga holds active shooter defense seminar

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Krav Maga held an active shooter defense seminar in Goleta on Thursday night, just days after 21 people were killed in a mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The seminar had been planned for several months, with organizers intending to charge participants to get in, but after the Texas shooting, they said it "didn't feel right to do anything but offer it for free to our community."

Pedro Sanchez led the class and taught attendees what to do in case of an active shooter situation. He also taught self-defense techniques like how to bring down and disarm an assailant.