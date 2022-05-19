Women’s Economic Ventures honors founder and CEO at Luminary Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Women's Economic Ventures (WEV) is honoring its founder and CEO, Marsha Bailey, at a special Luminary Event on Thursday night by highlighting the accomplishments achieved under her leadership.

WEV is a business resource network that helps anyone looking to start or grow a business improve their business skills.

It has provided business training and advisory services to more than 28,000 people throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties since 1991 and has helped nearly 5,300 local businesses start or expand, according to Lysa Urban, WEV spokeswoman.

Bailey has been with WEV since its inception more than 30 years ago, and the night will recognize her impact and achievements with the organization.

Community members will speak about what WEV means to them, and all the proceeds raised at the event will be used to establish a fund in Bailey's name to sustain WEV's work and continue her legacy.