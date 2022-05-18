Criminal charges filed against local TV producer, host for forging gun permit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Criminal charges have been filed against a local television producer who hosted shows dedicated to local chefs and wine for forging a concealed carry weapon permit.

Craig A. Case, 75, was charged with four felony counts and one misdemeanor count, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 3-12.

On top of being a television personality, Case is also a private investigator.

The misdemeanor count was for carrying an unregistered loaded handgun, and it was further alleged that Case did not lawfully acquire the gun, according to the court documents.

The felonies include one count of identity theft, one count of identifying information theft, and two counts of offering and preparing false evidence.

Case allegedly used the name "P. Libera" in the identity and identifying information theft crimes.

His arraignment is scheduled for May 24.

Case did not respond to News Channel's request for comment.