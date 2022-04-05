34 citations, 4 arrests made over the course of Deltopia weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The bulk of the citations issued in Isla Vista during Deltopia weekend came from minor in possession of alcohol and open container charges, according to preliminary data released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Minor in possession of alcohol and open container charges accounted for 27 of the 34 citations issued over the weekend, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Other citation charges included possessing a fake ID and giving a fake ID to an officer.

The Sheriff's Office also made four arrests between Friday and Sunday.

The four people who were arrested racked up charges such as possession of a controlled substance, criminal threats, drunk in public, and petty theft, among others, Zick said.

As thousands of students and visitors packed the streets, deputies issued 84 parking citations and towed eight cars, she added.

Zick said that the crowds were the largest on Saturday, and "significantly higher" than the past two years when strict COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department declared a multi-casualty incident during the huge, unsanctioned street party because of the large volume of emergency calls and to ensure that first responders were able to triage and transport multiple patients to various hospitals more efficiently, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Zick said that the increase in emergency medical calls were mostly for acute alcohol intoxication.

The calls began to die down just before the noice ordinance went into effect at 6 p.m., and "a majority of the residents were compliant with the ordinance," Zick said.