Fatal Highway 101 crash at Padaro Lane shuts down train traffic

CARPINTERIA Calif. - A fatal accident has been reported on Highway 101 between Summerland and Carpinteria by the California Highway Patrol.

Around 2:18 a.m. the crash was first reported at the Padaro Lane exit on Southbound 101. CHP reports the crash involves a semi-truck and another vehicle. At least one of the people involved lost their life.

The crash is not impacting traffic on Highway 101. But Friday train service has been stopped as officials work to remove debris from the tracks.