SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- El Presidio de Santa Bárbara will now be open to the public seven days a week, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes ahead of the three-day President's Day weekend.

El Presidio will be open to the public every day from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or call 805-965-0093.