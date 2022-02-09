Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees choose redistricting map

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously chose a map on Tuesday night that will keep a five-member board intact.

The map, referred to as the "Equity Map" was drafted by Future Leaders of America and CAUSE, according to district spokesman Nick Masuda.

The redistricting process began in October 2021 and included five public hearings.

"Thank you to all those who reached out to express their opinion or spoke at the meetings, all points of view are important. The decision made tonight to remain with five Trustees and transition to district elections ... reflects the community's input, and most importantly reflects the students' voices," said board member Virgina Alvarez.

"Even though future elections will be by district, the Trustees' obligation does not change, the Trustee represents all students regardless of the district that votes him/her/them in.”

The redistricting process was part of an effort to transition from at-large elections to trustee-area elections in accordance with the California Voting Rights Act, Masuda said.

The selected map is set to move to the Santa Barbara County Committee on School District Organization (CCSDO) on Feb. 28 for a public hearing and consideration of approval.

If approved, the map will be used in the November elections that feature two trustee areas.

The other three board members will hold their seats until the 2024 election cycle, Masuda said.