Santa Barbara City College to use federal funds to erase student debt

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City College used federal stimulus funds to erase student debts.

Since last August, the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF, along with SBCC's Fresh Start Initiative provided some form of debt relief to more than 1,800 SBCC students. This helped students pursue and complete their educational goals during a time of high stress and remote learning.

HEERF grants were part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress in March 2020.

That bill allotted $2.2 trillion to provide fast and direct economic aid to people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $14 billion was given to the Office of Postsecondary Education for HEERF.

HEERF funds were allocated to SBCC's Fresh Start Initiative to help students with outstanding balances. Students were able to pay off their entire outstanding balances with the help of the initiative.

Students who left SBCC before the pandemic and were attempting to re-enroll were also provided with the Fresh Start monies.

“The responses we received from our students were filled with hope and gratitude for how we’ve provided access to their future opportunities by paying off their balances. It was a unique and incredible experience for my staff and I to provide a fresh start to our students," said Nicole Hubert, the Student Finance Manager.

More than $8 million has been distributed to nearly 5,000 students, including a round of grants awarded on December 3 to nearly 2,200 students.

Students will have the opportunity to apply for another round of grants early in the spring semester that starts on January 10.

To apply for these grants, click here.