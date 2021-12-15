Santa Barbara County Animal Services looking for fosters for pets during holidays

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Animal Services is looking for foster homes for pets during the holiday season.

County Animal Services, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter are partnering together to hold a Home for the Holidays foster promotion beginning December 18 to January 3, 2022.

The program hopes to help empty animal shelters by asking foster families to bring homeless animals into their home for one to two weeks.

“During this time last year, animal shelter populations were at an all-time low,” says Animal Services Director, Angela Yates. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a steady increase in numbers and County shelters are currently operating at maximum capacity. The holidays are the perfect time to bring a little extra love and cheer into your home by taking in an animal in need.”

Food and supplies will be provided to families that help the shelters during the holiday season.

Families who fall in love with their foster animals can adopt them if they pets are six months and older

If you're interested in fostering these animals, visit Santa Barbara Animal Shelter, Santa Maria Animal Center, ASAP Cats and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.