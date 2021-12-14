Power outage reported in downtown Santa Barbara, drivers urged to use caution
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police is urging drivers to be cautious while traveling on Tuesday.
There are multiple reports of a power outage in the downtown Santa Barbara area.
Police are urging drivers to drive carefully at intersections due to traffic signal lights not working.
They ask that drivers treat those intersections alike to a four-way stop.
