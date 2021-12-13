At-risk missing Goleta woman located safe

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office found an at-risk missing woman on Monday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m., County Sheriff's placed out an alert on a missing at-risk woman in Goleta.

The woman is identified as Candice Vega.

She lives at the Hillside House on the 1200 block of Veronica Springs Road in Goleta.

She was described to be a Hispanic woman standing at 5 ft. tall, weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow and white dress.

Deputies later located her not far from the Hillside House.

She was determined to be safe.

She was transported back to the house.