Santa Barbara County closes two COVID-19 testing sites

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County will be closing two of their COVID-19 testing sites in December.

Due to the change in demand with more and more residents getting vaccinated, the County will be closing two COVID-19 testing sites.

“The testing landscape has changed significantly since the beginning of the pandemic,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, Director for the County Public Health Department. “We will remain responsive to the needs of our community and encourage anyone who needs to be tested to do so at County testing sites, pharmacies, or with their healthcare provider.”

The American Medical Response Central Training Center in Buellton closed on Thursday and the Goleta Valley Community Center will close on December 30.

Other testing sites including Santa Maria Fairpark, Lompoc Health Care Center Testing Trailer, Mini-bus at Direct Relief in Goleta and the Santa Barbara Testing Trailer will continue to remain open until March 2022.

For more information on testing sites, click here.