Santa Barbara - South County
Two injured in shooting at hotel in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting in Goleta on Thursday.

At around 11:10 a.m., Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Best Western on the 5600 block of Calle Real in Goleta.

At arrival, deputies found a woman and a man with serious injuries from the shooting.

The woman and man were transported to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff's investigators say there are no additional outstanding suspects.

The shooting is under investigation.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

