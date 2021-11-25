Two injured in shooting at hotel in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting in Goleta on Thursday.

At around 11:10 a.m., Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting at the Best Western on the 5600 block of Calle Real in Goleta.

At arrival, deputies found a woman and a man with serious injuries from the shooting.

The woman and man were transported to a nearby hospital.

Sheriff's investigators say there are no additional outstanding suspects.

The shooting is under investigation.