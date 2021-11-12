Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 1:25 pm

Cliffside collapses in Isla Vista

Mike Eliason // SBC Fire

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- The cliffsides near a Del Playa property collapsed on Friday in Isla Vista.

At around 9:02 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a landslide on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

At arrival, firefighters found a debris pile on the beach below.

Crews searched the pile for any victims or property.

Crews say there were no bodies found and there were no reports of anyone missing.

An inspection of the property nearby found no damages to structures.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content