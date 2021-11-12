Cliffside collapses in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. -- The cliffsides near a Del Playa property collapsed on Friday in Isla Vista.

At around 9:02 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a landslide on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

At arrival, firefighters found a debris pile on the beach below.

Crews searched the pile for any victims or property.

Crews say there were no bodies found and there were no reports of anyone missing.

An inspection of the property nearby found no damages to structures.