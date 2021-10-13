California secures federal assistance for Alisal Fire

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- California will receive federal assistance to fight the Alisal Fire.

Gov. Newsom's office announced Wednesday that the state was able to secure a grant from FEMA for its continued response to the Alisal Fire.

The Fire Management Assistance Grant, or FMAG, from FEMA will help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Alisal Fire.

The federal support comes one day after Santa Barbara County Supervisors declared a local emergency and requested the governor to declare a statewide emergency.

Currently, the Alisal Fire has burned 15,442 acres and is 5% contained. Highway 101 remains closed due to the fire.

The Alisal Fire was first reported Monday afternoon in the mountains between the Gaviota Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire is believed to have been sparked in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Alisal Reservoir.

The state previously secured FMAGs to support the response to the Dixie Fire in Lassen, Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the French Fire, Caldor Fire, Monument Fire, River Fire and Lava Fire.

The Governor has also signed executive orders to support impacted communities and bolster wildfire response and recovery efforts.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are responding along with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires.