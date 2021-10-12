Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 5:33 pm
Published 5:26 pm

Santa Barbara County supervisors declare local emergency due to Alisal Fire

View of Alisal Fire from Reagan Ranch
Los Padres National Forest
View of Alisal Fire from Reagan Ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a local emergency due to the Alisal Fire.

The Board of Supervisors also requested Gov. Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

The supervisors discussed the emergency declaration during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.

During the board meeting, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig updated the board that there were no reports of damages to private structures yet. So far there are damages to the bio-filter structure at the County-owned Tajiguas Landfill but firefighters were able to minimize the damage.

Over 125 structures are threatened, Hartwig said.

The Alisal Fire has burned about 8,000 acres and 0 percent containment. 200 firefighters are currently assigned to the incident.

Fire crews along with additional agencies are working to contain the wildfire.

For more updated information on the Alisal Fire, click here.

Fire / Safety / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content