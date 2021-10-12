Santa Barbara County supervisors declare local emergency due to Alisal Fire

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a local emergency due to the Alisal Fire.

The Board of Supervisors also requested Gov. Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

The supervisors discussed the emergency declaration during their regular board meeting on Tuesday.

During the board meeting, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig updated the board that there were no reports of damages to private structures yet. So far there are damages to the bio-filter structure at the County-owned Tajiguas Landfill but firefighters were able to minimize the damage.

Over 125 structures are threatened, Hartwig said.

The Alisal Fire has burned about 8,000 acres and 0 percent containment. 200 firefighters are currently assigned to the incident.

Fire crews along with additional agencies are working to contain the wildfire.

