Car crashes into Downtown Santa Barbara building

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A car crashed into the side of a building near State Street on Wednesday evening.

At around 4:10 p.m., Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a car crash into a building on the 500 block of State Street.

Early reports indicated the crash may have been a hit-and-run but police said Wednesday evening that was not the case.

When police arrived on scene they made contact with two drivers who were involved in an accident that caused a Mercedes car to crash into the side of the Cruisery Restaurant.

Police spoke to the two drivers and found that the Mercedes car was attempting a lane change onto the left lane on the one-way street but during the process, the car behind hit the Mercedes causing it to crash into the side of the building.

There were damages to the building.

The driver of the Mercedes was checked by paramedics on scene and the driver was voluntarily transported to the hospital.

The other car was questioned by police and released from the scene.

The Mercedes car will be towed from the area.