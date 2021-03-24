Goleta enacts parking restrictions ahead of Deltopia event

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. -- The City of Goleta will be enforcing parking restrictions during this year's Deltopia event at UC Santa Barbara.

The city will be giving out temporary parking permits to residents in the area by March 26.

Each household will get two car permits. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the car's driver’s side window during the restricted hours.

Deltopia is Isla Vista's unsanctioned street party held during the spring. This year the event will take place of the weekend of April 2 to April 4.

The parking enforcement will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Over the past several years, the city put in place a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista to help dissuade partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods.

The permits will be issued to the following neighborhoods:

University 1

University 2

Cannon Green Condominium complex Cannon Green Drive to the west

Hollister Avenue to the north

Storke Road to the east

Whittier Drive to the south

Anyone that does not receive their parking permit by March 26 can contact the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554.

For more information on the enforcement area or other questions, click here.