COVID-19 testing site opens at East Beach in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - COVID-19 testing with an ocean view. The mobile testing unit has moved to East Beach in Santa Barbara.

It's parked in the waterfront lot at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. and will be there for at least two weeks. Testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“We know our community is eager to move forward and testing is a key tool to make this happen," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. "Decreasing our case rate will allow our community move more quickly through the tiers and begin reopening more business sectors and schools.”

To request an appointment, CLICK HERE. If you need assistance registering, call 2-1-1.