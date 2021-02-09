UCSB Arts and Lectures series brings Valentine’s Day event to your home

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- University of California, Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures program will offer a Valentine's Day celebration event, filled with food, music and romance, to your home on the day of love.

The Arts and Lecture's program is partnering with a local Santa Barbara restaurant and master musicians to provide a safe-at-home Valentine's Day celebration to residents in Santa Barbara.

The program is partnering with La Paloma Cafe for a "custom-crafted" Californico cuisine to pair with a virtual concert by MacArthur Foundation “Genius” award winner Alisa Weilerstein, on the cello and Inon Barnatan, on the piano.

The two musicians have put together a program featuring Manuel De Falla’s Suite Populaire Espagnole which is inspired by beloved Spanish folk songs and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s rapturous Cello Sonata, op. 19 for a special Valentine's Day event.

The performance will be followed by a moderated Q&A with Alisa Weilerstein.

Tickets for the concert will be $10. If you are a student at UCSB, it will be free. To buy your tickets, click here.

Arts and Lectures is partnering with Acme Hospitality to brings custom-crafted meals to your home on Valentine's Day.

They say dinner orders must be placed by Wednesday, February 10 by 5 p.m. while supplies last.

The Valentine's Day meal ranges from $50 - $70 for one. To buy the Californico Valentine's Day meal, click here.