UCSB Arts and Lectures series brings Valentine’s Day event to your home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- University of California, Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures program will offer a Valentine's Day celebration event, filled with food, music and romance, to your home on the day of love.
The Arts and Lecture's program is partnering with a local Santa Barbara restaurant and master musicians to provide a safe-at-home Valentine's Day celebration to residents in Santa Barbara.
The program is partnering with La Paloma Cafe for a "custom-crafted" Californico cuisine to pair with a virtual concert by MacArthur Foundation “Genius” award winner Alisa Weilerstein, on the cello and Inon Barnatan, on the piano.
The two musicians have put together a program featuring Manuel De Falla’s Suite Populaire Espagnole which is inspired by beloved Spanish folk songs and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s rapturous Cello Sonata, op. 19 for a special Valentine's Day event.
The performance will be followed by a moderated Q&A with Alisa Weilerstein.
Tickets for the concert will be $10. If you are a student at UCSB, it will be free. To buy your tickets, click here.
Arts and Lectures is partnering with Acme Hospitality to brings custom-crafted meals to your home on Valentine's Day.
They say dinner orders must be placed by Wednesday, February 10 by 5 p.m. while supplies last.
The Valentine's Day meal ranges from $50 - $70 for one. To buy the Californico Valentine's Day meal, click here.
