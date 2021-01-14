Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccinations available at these Santa Barbara County pharmacies
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County has released a list of local pharmacies where residents and workers who are part of the Phase 1a distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine can receive their shot.
In order to get vaccinated, Phase 1a residents must register for an appointment at the following locations:
- Vons Pharmacy at 1046 Coast Village Rd Suite B, Montecito, CA 93108
- Sav-On Pharmacy at 1018 Casitas Pass Rd, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Sav-On Pharmacy at 2320 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93455
- Sav-On Pharmacy at 1120 East Clark Avenue, Orcutt, CA 93455
- Sav-On Pharmacy at 1500 North H Street, Lompoc, CA 93436
- Vons Pharmacy at 729 North H Street, Lompoc, CA 93436
As a reminder, those who fall in the following categories are eligible for a Phase 1a vaccine:
Tier 1
• Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals
• Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or
medically vulnerable individuals
• Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings
• Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services
• Dialysis centers
Tier 2
• Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing
supervision and supportive care
• Home health care and in-home supportive services
• Community health workers, including promotoras
• Public health field staff
• Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
Tier 3
Other settings and health care workers, including
• Specialty clinics
• Laboratory workers
• Dental and other oral health clinics
• Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers
