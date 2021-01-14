Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccinations available at these Santa Barbara County pharmacies

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County has released a list of local pharmacies where residents and workers who are part of the Phase 1a distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine can receive their shot.

In order to get vaccinated, Phase 1a residents must register for an appointment at the following locations:

Vons Pharmacy at 1046 Coast Village Rd Suite B, Montecito, CA 93108

To schedule an appointment, click here.

at 1046 Coast Village Rd Suite B, Montecito, CA 93108 To schedule an appointment, click here. Sav-On Pharmacy at 1018 Casitas Pass Rd, Carpinteria, CA 93013

To schedule an appointment, click here.

at 1018 Casitas Pass Rd, Carpinteria, CA 93013 To schedule an appointment, click here. Sav-On Pharmacy at 2320 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93455

To schedule an appointment, click here.

at 2320 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93455 To schedule an appointment, click here. Sav-On Pharmacy at 1120 East Clark Avenue, Orcutt, CA 93455

To schedule an appointment, click here.

at 1120 East Clark Avenue, Orcutt, CA 93455 To schedule an appointment, click here. Sav-On Pharmacy at 1500 North H Street, Lompoc, CA 93436

To schedule an appointment, click here.

at 1500 North H Street, Lompoc, CA 93436 To schedule an appointment, click here. Vons Pharmacy at 729 North H Street, Lompoc, CA 93436

To schedule an appointment, click here.

As a reminder, those who fall in the following categories are eligible for a Phase 1a vaccine:

Tier 1

• Acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals

• Skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings for older or

medically vulnerable individuals

• Also, in concordance with ACIP, residents in these settings

• Paramedics, EMTs and others providing emergency medical services

• Dialysis centers

Tier 2

• Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing

supervision and supportive care

• Home health care and in-home supportive services

• Community health workers, including promotoras

• Public health field staff

• Primary Care clinics, including Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics

Tier 3

Other settings and health care workers, including

• Specialty clinics

• Laboratory workers

• Dental and other oral health clinics

• Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers