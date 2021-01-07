Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in Goleta

Santa Barbara - South County

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the unincorporated area of Goleta Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is still outstanding in the area. The suspect was identified to be in man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing white baggy blue jeans and a gray shirt. County Sheriff's say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The crime was reported Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting on the 600 block of Burtis Street.

One person was found dead in the car and another was taken to the hospital.

A shelter in place has been placed from Hollister to the bike path between Turnpike to Patterson. Helicopters are flying in the area to notify residents.

A section of Burtis is closed for the investigation.

Law enforcement officers along with police dogs are on scene at Anita Lane and Burtis Street.