Annual Nutcracker performance goes virtual

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The annual State Street Ballet's The Nutcracker will be virtual this year.

They will be showing their 2019 performance at the Granada Theatre in hopes of spreading the holiday spirit.

Due to COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the Ballet company decided to stream their performance for all to see.

The performance will be online starting December 21 to December 31.

The performance stars the State Street Ballet's professional dancers, the students of Gustafson Dance and the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra.

Together they bring Tchaikovsky's iconic music and the beauty of dance to the comfort of your home.

The performance is free but they are asking for donations to the Fill The Theatre Campaign.

The Campaign will help make up for the lost revenue from the Nutcracker ticket sales which is close to $300,000.

The company says this donation will help support their "ongoing creative, educational, and operating expenses" during this tough time.

