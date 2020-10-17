UCSB reports 2 small outbreaks of COVID-19 in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara- S County

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara released an Emergency Notification Friday evening regarding two separate clusters of COVID-19 cases identified in Isla Vista.

The university said 13 individuals who lived in two separate privately-owned fraternity and sorority houses in the Isla Vista community recently tested positive.

Those houses have been placed under quarantine by direction of Santa Barbara County Public Health. The public health department is also spearheading contact tracing and outreach efforts.

"Your health and safety are our top priority, and the university is working closely with public health officials to determine whether there are members of the campus community who need to be advised about their contact with these individuals," the UC said.

If you are concerned or have questions about the virus, you can contact UCSB's COVID-19 Call Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (805) 893-3113 or by emailing ucsb-covid19@ucsb.edu.

