Beyond / Hello cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new cannabis dispensary is open for business on Upper State Street.

(Credit: Beth Farnsworth)

Beyond / Hello celebrated its grand opening Wednesday morning following a two year long process.

The company is owned by Jushi Holdings, Inc., a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jushi now has 11 retail shops operating in seven states in the U.S. and has plans to expand into Europe.

"Santa Barbara Beyond / Hello is our flagship location here in California," said Blythe Huestis, Vice President of Customer Experience for Jushi and Beyond / Hello. "This is the first store we've opened with the state. This is an incredibly exciting market for us so we're really excited to be here in Santa Barbara."

The staff said all cannabis and hemp products were carefully selected specifically for Santa Barbara area customers.

"We have a curated selection of product. We've collected a lot of data and analyzed to figure out what the customers in the area are really looking for," Huestis said. "We think we can bring something really special."

Key products include flower, edibles, vaporizors, and concentrates at a range of prices. Customers can buy the items in-person -- with a mask and temperature check -- or, online.

(Credit: Beth Farnsworth)

The business also donates monthly to a local cause. This month, it is the Cancer Foundation.

Beyond / Hello is located at 3516 State Street. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, click the following link: https://beyond-hello.com/california-dispensaries/santa-barbara