Old Spanish Days pulls plug on ‘re-imagined’ Fiesta Caravan Parade

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The re-imagined Fiesta Caravan Parade has been canceled.

Old Spanish Day's making the announcement Wednesday morning after Santa Barbara County and the City of Santa Barbara told organizers the parade could potentially cause people to gather. Which would be a violation of the public health orders.

So the parade has been scrapped.

"Our priority is, and will always be, our beloved community of Santa Barbara," Old Spanish Days said in a statement. "Our wish is that Santa Barbara stays safe, healthy and keeps the Spirit of Fiesta alive in their hearts. The joy of Fiesta will live on. Viva la Fiesta! "

The 2020 Fiesta Parade was going to travel some 19 miles throughout Santa Barbara and Montecito, visiting neighborhoods so people could stay safe at home and enjoy the parade from their front door. Other re-imagined Fiesta events will continue, many being live streamed on the Old Spanish Day's website.

You can watch a special Fiesta Pequeña Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 3.