The Lake Los Carneros Wooden Footbridge is closed due to public safety hazard

GOLETA, Calif.- According to the City of Goleta Public Works Department, the wooden footbridge at the northern end of Lake Los Carneros is closed due to a public safety hazard that's caused by extensive wood rot.

The City of Goleta Public Works Department inspected the bridge earlier this week and discovered several support posts that need to be replaced. The existing bridge is about 30 years old and is exposed to seasonal flooding during the winter months.

In order for the footbridge to be reopened, it will need some construction and be replaced. City staff is working on a plan for assessing the bridge for needed repairs, infrastructure improvements, and engineered designs. A cost and funding for the project has not been developed and will be detailed as part of the improvement process.

The City of Goleta encourages visitors to detour around the footbridge via Covington Way to the north or do a loop hike through alternative trails at the eastern and southern portions of Lake Los Carneros. Temporary signage and barricades have been posted onsite. Additional signage and detour maps will be installed onsite to aid in navigating the detours.