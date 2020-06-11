Educated Car Wash adapts with new safety measures

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — With the weather heating up and restrictions being lifted throughout Santa Barbara County, many car washes are beginning to experience an uptick in customers.

After closing down in mid-March, Educated Car Wash reopened nearly six weeks ago while only offering exterior washes.

Recently, the locally owned and operated car wash began offering full-service interior washes once again.

“Started off slow but everyday it seems like we’re washing more cars,” Educated Car Wash manager James Brandon said. “People want their cars cleaned and sanitized.”

This meant adding even more precaution to their previous COVID-19 safety methods.

Each morning, they’re checking each employees’ temperature before opening their operation.

Educated Car Wash is also limiting the amount of contact employees have inside the vehicles while cleaning.

Along with extensive sanitation practices, everyone working is required to wear a mask and gloves.

Customers are also being advised to wear a mask and maintain six-feet distancing while waiting for their cars to be washed.

“The customers are thrilled that we’re open,” Educated Car Wash owner Spencer Wascm said. It’s giving them a sense of normality coming back and a lot of cars have not been washed in a long time and everybody feels good after their car is washed.”

According to Wascm, the car wash is earning 60% of its revenue compared to this time last year.

Nevertheless, the owner remains optimistic that business will get back to usual as more people drive their cars this summer.