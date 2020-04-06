Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
Published 5:02 pm

Man detained, given warning after spitting at someone in Santa Barbara

spitting man
Chris Escobar / KEYT
Santa Barbara police responded to a report of a man spitting at people on Coast Village Road.
spitting man 2
Chris Escobar / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police responded to reports of a man spitting at people at Coast Village Road Monday morning.

The call came in around 10:14 a.m. Police said the man allegedly spit in the direction of someone, but it did not appear to hit anyone.

The suspect was contacted near Vons and let off with a warning to stop spitting. Police said he could have been arrested for assault if the situation had been more severe.

Crime

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

