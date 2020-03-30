Home improvement projects during stay at home order keep hardware stores in business

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The stay-at-home order appears to have caused a do-it-yourself spike in home improvement projects.

Parking lots at hardware stores, that remain open, are packed.

The Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center also known as ACE Hardware on Gutierrez St. is no exception.

Manager Tom Richards said he was surprised by how many people are doing home improvement projects, all of the sudden.

While wearing a face mask he shared advice for customers.

"We just want to make sure everyone stays safe and when you come in please respect the six foot boundaries of social distancing, and if you have a mask; wear it, and keep our employees safe."

Customers are painting and building.

Todd Yuhasz is a furniture builder and bartender with time on his hands to work on his home improvement projects.

He has been painting.

"I haven't picked a final color. I'm doing the trim and rebuilding the porch, I already did my living room."

The store revised its hours. It is open from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Sundays when it closes at 5p.m.

Some design stores nearby are open, too.