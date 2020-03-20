Lucidity Festival 2020 is postponed

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Lucidity Festival, originally scheduled for April 10 – 12, will be postponed until a later date in 2020.

Organizers made the announcement on the festival's website and on social media, saying they support the measures being put into place by the local and state authorities and plan to postpone 'Lucidity Festival: Regeneration Earth' to the fall. They added that they are attempting to secure the best possible date between September and November.

Festival organizers hope to announce a new date by April 11th and ask people planning to attend the event to cancel any April travel plans, reservations, accommodations and rentals they may have made and stay home.

Lucidity is an open-source transformational arts and music festival. Visit www.lucidityfestival.com for updates and more information about the event.