Homeless population up in new Santa Barbara County count

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County announced its homeless population grew five percent over the last year.

The numbers were released as part of the county’s 2020 homeless count.

Volunteers counted 1,897 homeless people on January 29, which is up from the 1,803 people counted in 2019.

The county says 1,223 people in Santa Barbara County had no shelter and 674 others were staying in emergency shelters or traditional housing.

Officials say there was a noticeable increase in people living in their cars over the past year. 51% of homeless people counted were living their cars this year, which is a 31% jump from 2019.

YearHomeless ShelteredHomeless Unsheltered
(in vehicles)		Total Homeless person
20196701,133 (479)1,803
20206741,223 (629)1,897

90 families with 185 children were homeless the night of the count, which is a 22% decrease from last year.

613 people reported they experience chronic homelessness, which is an increase of 45%.

210 veterans were also homeless, which is up 83 percent from 2019.

68% of the homeless population was counted in Southern Santa Barbara County, 20% were counted in North County, and 12% were counted in Mid-County.

City/Area2020 Total2019 Total
Carpinteria3921
Summerland88
Montecito66
Goleta166119
Santa Barbara914887
Isla Vista6933
Unincorporated South Coast areas:
Gaviota, East Goleta Valley, Mission Canyon, Toro Canyon  		90not reported
Lompoc211249
Vandenberg Village/Mission Hills5
Buellton/Solvang/Santa Ynez Valley25
Santa Maria382464
Orcutt27
Guadalupe34
New Cuyama00
Totals1,8971,803

The count also found that the homeless population in Lompoc and Santa Maria decreased, while nearly everywhere along the South Coast saw increases. Officials say that’s due to more people living in their cars.

A presentation on the numbers will be held on April 2 at 2 p.m. at Shepherd Hall at the Santa Maria Library.

