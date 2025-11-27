Santa Claus & New Light Displays Coming To Downtown SLO This Weekend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - As you let your Thanksgiving meal digest, you may want to cue your holiday playlists and get ready for an evening in downtown SLO.

Now that everyone has had their turkey and some families may be dozing off at this very moment, Santa and his elves have been busy preparing for this year’s first appearance in downtown San Luis Obispo, this weekend.

The lights are hung at Mission Plaza, and downtown San Luis Obispo is ready for 2025’s holiday season.

Santa will hold his daily hours at Mission Plaza from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this year, so plenty of kids can have a chance to deliver their wishes directly to him.

After the sun goes down, some of the magic will really kick in at the San Luis Obispo Creek Walk just behind Mission Plaza with a new overhead pathway of lights, fixtures that will bring depth to the creek bed, and holiday patterns on the Warden Bridge.

For the Black Friday weekend, a ‘Shop Local’ contest commemorates Santa’s arrival, with a chance to win a grand prize.

Whether you’re doing some of your holiday shopping or taking the family out for fine dining and quality time in the Central Coast outdoor environment, downtown San Luis Obispo has something for everyone.

