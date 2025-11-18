Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits west of Templeton

KEYT News
By
today at 9:56 am
Published 10:06 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit west of Templeton Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was about 5.7 kilometers deep, approximately eight kilometers west of Templeton, and was recorded at 9:54 a.m. local time.

The image below shows the plate boundaries in the surrounding area as the red lines with Tuesday's earthquake location shown as the bright red circle.

Tuesday's earthquake is one of the larger earthquakes in the region in the past 48 hours as shown in the image below. Each circle below represents a recent earthquake with the size of the circle representing the relative size of the earthquake. The solid red lines are major plate boundaries.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.