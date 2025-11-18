Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits west of Templeton

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit west of Templeton Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was about 5.7 kilometers deep, approximately eight kilometers west of Templeton, and was recorded at 9:54 a.m. local time.

The image below shows the plate boundaries in the surrounding area as the red lines with Tuesday's earthquake location shown as the bright red circle.

Tuesday's earthquake is one of the larger earthquakes in the region in the past 48 hours as shown in the image below. Each circle below represents a recent earthquake with the size of the circle representing the relative size of the earthquake. The solid red lines are major plate boundaries.