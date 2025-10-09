It’s Rose Float Loading Day For Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the hallmark events that heralds the holidays and the approach of a new year has arrived, California Polytechnic State Universities' dual-campus design program for the Cal Poly Rose Float.

Providing groundbreaking floats since 1949 for the Rose Parade sponsored by Honda – an annual New Years' Day tradition which sprung from the Tournament of Roses – the college's two campuses in San Luis Obispo and Pomona work together on these student designed and built exhibitions.

The formal unveiling of this year's design, Jungle Jumpstart, and load-up of the first half of the float took place on Thursday at the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, sending essential pieces off to Pomona to be joined with the south campus's half.

Once the pieces are joined, the Pomona campus finishes the inner workings and applies the roses – an intricate and delicate process itself – finishing in time for the float's 5-mile journey in Pasadena on New Years' Day.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.