David Upham of Bradley dies after single-vehicle crash on Nacimiento Lake Drive Monday

today at 11:38 am
Published 11:51 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Monday, 62-year-old David Upham of Bradley died after the Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving crashed into a wooden fence off of Nacimiento Lake Drive.

On Sep. 22, around 2:05 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) were dispatched to a solo vehicle crash on Nacimiento Lake Drive, west of Reservoir Road stated a press release Tuesday from the CHP.

Arriving officers determined that 62-year-old David Upham was driving his 2005 Dodge Grand Canyon eastbound on Lake Nacimiento Drive at an unknown speed when, for still unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the northern edge of the roadway and into a wooden fence detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Dodge caught fire as a result of the collision and Upham was extracted by first responders who then performed life-saving measures at the scene.

Despite those attempts, the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene shared the CHP.

No other people were inside the Dodge at the time of the collision and alcohol nor drugs are currently suspected to have played a role in the fatal crash, but the exact cause remains under investigation noted the CHP.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

