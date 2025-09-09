Barricaded Grover Beach woman arrested after standoff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police arrested a Grover Beach woman after she refused to leave the Hotel Cerro and threatened harm on hotel staff with a gun or knife Tuesday afternoon.

The 40-year-old woman refused to leave after staying Monday night and barricaded herself in her room at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, according to SLOPD.

SLOPD received help but the woman refused to cooperate with authorities and stayed in the room. SLOPD established a perimeter and all hotel rooms on the floor were evacuated as a precaution.

SLOPD investigators got an arrest warrant for the 40-year-old for felony criminal threats and a Crisis Negotiation team talked her into exiting the room, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers took the 40-year-old into custody without incident and found no guns or knives at 3:00 p.m. when the woman left the room, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers arrested and took the woman to the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony criminal threats, and her bail is set at $50,000.