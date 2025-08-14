First Day Of School In SLO county Sees High Attendance Despite Gifford Fire

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - The last two weeks of 2025’s summer vacation on the Central Coast was overshadowed—literally in many places—by the Gifford fire.

Nevertheless, it’s the first day of school in San Luis Obispo County, and officials at Lucia Mar School District report high levels of attendance.

Lucia Mar’s superintendent Paul Fawcett put an announcement out that they look forward to welcoming everyone back to school and will prioritize safety asking to simply call the school if they’ve been impacted in any way by the Gifford fire.

The Red Cross has emergency facilities and evacuation shelters in place and open or on standby should conditions change, and they are similarly pleased to report lower numbers than they were prepared for.

School officials say despite the challenges this large wildfire has presented to firefighters on difficult grounds not very far away, their hard work has helped Central Coast schools make sure the year has had a safe, strong start.