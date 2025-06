SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two power outages left more than 3,500 PG&E customers without electricity on Sunday.

One was a planned shutoff near Lake Nacimiento that, according to PG&E, affected 2,067 customers.

PG&E says power was shut off around 2 pm on Saturday due to risky wildfire conditions.

The second was reported at 10:39 AM near Arroyo Grande and affected 1,505 customers.