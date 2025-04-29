Work on new Community Plan to help Guide the Future of Nipomo set to begin

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is set to begin work on updating the "Nipomo Community Plan," which will help direct future planning for the South County town.

On Saturday, May 3rd, the county will host the first in a series of four community workshops that will take place during what is expected to be a year-long process to craft the plan.

Last updated more than 30 years ago in 1994, the Nipomo Community Plan is described by the county as a document that establishes a vision for the future that will guide land use and transportation over the next 20 years.

The community workshop on Saturday is scheduled to take place at the Nipomo Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the county, this workshop is an opportunity for community members to provide input on the needs and priorities of Nipomo, learn more about the Community Plan Update process and to share ideas and vision for Nipomo’s future.

For more information about the Nipomo Community Plan Update, click here to visit the county's official webpage about the plan.