Land Conservancy purchases 750 acres between Morro Bay and Cayucos for future county park

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County (LCSLO) has completed the purchase of about 750 acres of coastal hills between Del Mar Park and Alva Paul Canyon destined for preservation as a future County park.

On Feb. 6, 2025, LCSLO completed the $5.5 million purchase on behalf of the County of San Luis Obispo and the acquisition is phase two of three to create the future Toro Creek Park which will be managed by the County Parks and Recreation Department upon completion detailed LCSLO in a press release Friday.

The County Board of Supervisors still needs to approve operation and maintenance funding, and County staffers will need proper permitting before the newly acquired property is open to public access detailed the County Parks and Recreation Department.

The phase two purchase was funded by a combination of state grants from the Wildlife Conservation Board ($3,500,000) and the California State Coastal Conservancy ($1,500,000) as well as private donations ($500,000) raised by LCSLO, the Cayucos Land Conservancy, and the Morro Bay Open Space Alliance stated LCSLO.

"This acquisition of Phase II is an important step toward making the Toro Creek Park concept a

reality," explained San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Shaun Cooper.

The first phase of creating the future Toro Creek Park was the conservation of 300 acres of hills and beach between Morro Bay and Cayucos which includes Morro Bay's Dog Beach and the County of San Luis Obispo intends to complete the land acquisitions by 2030 shared LCSLO.

Both phase one and two properties were formerly owned by Chevron Corporation affiliates and the land was previously used as a marine terminal for petroleum storage and the surrounding buffer areas were used for grazing shared LCSLO.

"Around 2015, as Chevron began considering concepts for future uses of their property, LCSLO and our conservation partners expressed our desire to see this property brought into conservation for public benefit," said Land Conservancy Deputy Director Daniel Bohlman.

According to LCSLO, the final phase would include the purchase of property intended for future tent and RV camping as well as additional open space and recreation opportunities.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County is in its 40th year and in that time, the local non-profit has permanently protected over 66,000 acres of land across the County of San Luis Obispo.

To learn more or to make a tax-deductible charitable donation, individuals and businesses can visit the group's website or call Executive Director Kaila Dettman at 805-544-9096.