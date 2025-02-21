Laurie Lee Bryant of Paso Robles charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty after an investigation of her apartment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Friday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Laurie Lee Bryant of Paso Robles has been charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty.

After receiving information about an apartment at The Presidio Apartments in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division began an investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

An inspection of the inside of the apartment revealed the presence of numerous cats in various states of neglect, illness, or already dead detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Bryant is alleged to have been responsible for the care of the cats as well as the apartment.

The cats that were still alive received immediate medical attention and the apartment was remediated shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristofer Baughaman.