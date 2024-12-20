Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero man arrested for five years of embezzlement from his employer

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 37-year-old Atascadero man was arrested Thursday for the embezzlement of $423,460 over five years from his employer Scott O'Brien Fire and Safety on Thursday.

In May of 2024, the owner of Scott O'Brien Fire and Safety contacted local law enforcement to report a suspected case of employee embezzlement stated a press release Friday from the Atascadero Police Department.

After an investigation, detectives found that the company's Chief Operations Officer, a 37-year-old Atascadero resident, had embezzled from the business for almost five years between January of 2019 and October of 2023, detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, it is believed the employee misused company funds for personal expenses including paying rent, making unauthorized withdrawals from the company's checking account, and paying his personal credit card bills.

On Dec. 19, 2024, detectives arrested the 37-year-old for violation of California Penal Code section 503-Embezzlement and he was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $20,000 explained the Atascadero Police Department.

