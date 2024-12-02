Lucky Thomas of Atascadero has died after November fight outside Outlaws Bar

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was in critical condition after a fight outside of Outlaws Bar in late November has died from his injuries and has been identified as Lucky Thomas of Atascadero.

According to a press release issued Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, from the Atascadero Police Department, Thomas died from the injuries he sustained the night of Nov. 24 three days later while receiving medical treatment at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center on Nov. 27.

His death is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Netz with the Atascadero Police Department at 805-470-3252.