Man remains in critical condition after dispute resulted in injury outside of Outlaws Bar Sunday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning with a significant head injury after an altercation outside of Outlaws Bar on East Front Street. He remains in critical condition at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he was transported by ambulance from the scene.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time stated the Atascadero Police Department.

On Nov. 24, around 1:54 a.m., first responders were dispatched for a report of an unconscious man outside of Outlaws Bar at 9850 East Front Street shared Atascadero Police Department in a press release about the incident issued Tuesday.

Arriving first responders found a 30-year-old man with a significant head injury and he was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the man was involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Outlaws Bar and suffered the head injury when he fell to the ground while a person was breaking up the dispute.

Multiple people are known to have been in the parking lot at the time of the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Netz at 805-470-3252.