Former candidate takes plea deal over felony charges of fraudulent nomination paperwork and fraudulent voting

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Nov. 18, former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor candidate Michelle Marie Morrow pleaded no contest to felony charges of fraudulent filings of nomination paperwork and fraudulent voting as part of a deal with the District Attorney's Office.

In September, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed four counts against the then-candidate including: one felony count of voter registration fraud {Elections Code Section 18100(a)}, one felony count of filing false nomination or declaration papers {Elections Code Section 18203}, one felony count of perjury by declaration {Penal Code Section 118(a)}, and one felony count of fraudulent voting {Elections Code Section 18560(a)}.

On Monday, Morrow pleaded no contest to count two (felony filing false nomination papers) and count four (felony fraudulent voting) of the original charges and the other two counts were dismissed contingent on the "continued validity of the plea" detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Friday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the current agreement is that Morrow would be sentenced to two years of supervised felony probation, the longest term allowed under the law, and could be ordered to serve up to 180 days in county jail.

Morrow is currently scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2025, in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where parties are expected to argue for an appropriate jail sanction regarding her actions explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office added that Morrow successfully posted her bail and is presently in the community and their office is awaiting the results of the sentencing hearing to provide additional details.