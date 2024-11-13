New artificial intelligence search solution deployed at Diablo Canyon Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced the deployment of Atomic Canyon's artificial intelligence-powered nuclear data management system at Diablo Canyon Power Plant on Wednesday.

This is the first commercial installation of an on-site generative artificial intelligence at a U.S. nuclear power plant stated a press release from PG&E Wednesday.

Atomic Canyon's Neutron Enterprise generative artificial intelligence solution, which was built and runs on NVIDIA's full-stack artificial intelligence platform, will be used at California's only remaining nuclear power plant for rapid document searches and retrieval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Agency Documents Access and Management System (ADAMS) explained PG&E.

"As the first nuclear power plant to implement Neutron Enterprise using the NVIDIA platform, we're proud to lead the way in bringing cutting-edge innovation to our operations," said Maureen Zawalick, Vice President of Business and Technical Services at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. "Atomic Canyon's AI [Artificial Intelligence] solutions will enable faster data retrieval, boosting collaboration and ensuring continued safe, but more efficient operations. Accessing critical information in seconds will let us focus on what truly matters—delivering reliable clean energy safely and affordably."

The artificial intelligence-powered Neutron Enterprise search solution will integrate with Diablo Canyon's existing systems and is expected to cut search times from hours to seconds shared PG&E.

According to PG&E, Diablo Canyon Power Plant generates about nine percent of California's electricity and supplies about 17 percent of the state's zero-carbon energy.

In December of 2023, federal regulators approved the continued operation of the nuclear power plant and the Biden Administration approved a $1.1 billion aid package to continue operations in January of 2024.

The Neutron Enterprise search solution is powered by Atomic Canyon's FERMI family of artificial intelligence models and was developed in collaboration with the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory with the specific intent to use it for the nuclear energy sector detailed PG&E.

"The commercial launch of 'Neutron Enterprise' at Diablo Canyon marks a pivotal moment for the nuclear energy sector," said Trey Lauderdale, Founder and CEO of Atomic Canyon. "With skyrocketing energy demands and increased support from tech leaders, we are witnessing the growing excitement and need for nuclear energy in real time. This is the future of nuclear plant operations, and we're just scratching the surface."